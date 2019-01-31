New programming to begin Tuesday at Aberdeen Recreation Center

New programming will be added Tuesday at the “new” Aberdeen Recreation Center, city officials announced Monday.

The recreation center will operate in what was the Aberdeen Senior Center at 7 Franklin St.

The building had been closed for nearly a year after the roof was damaged by a falling tree during a wind storm in March 2018.

While it was being repaired, programs were moved to the Havre de Grace Activity Center.

They have not been moved back since work was completed, however. Aberdeen city officials have been faced with the dilemma of keeping the facility as a senior-only center and risk having it close because of low enrollment, or add programming for all ages to increase membership.

At their last meeting, on Jan. 14, city council members were told they needed to make a decision by Jan. 18.

“Harford County will start their programming aspect in what they are now referring to as the Aberdeen Recreation Center, which used to be formerly known as the senior center,” Aberdeen City Manager Randy Robertson told the council members Monday.

The name change is a reflection of all ages who will use the center, he said, which will preserve programs the seniors want, like the Golden Age Club and the Shuffleboard Club.

It will also allow for the activity center to be used in a “much more aggressive manner in terms of all of us, and particularly our youth,” Robertson said.

“They’re going to start small, with some early programming and let it develop over time,” he said.

The Franklin Street building will be used by all ages as a recreation center until a newer, larger center is built in Aberdeen, and Robertson said he was assured by the county’s director of social services, Amber Shrodes, on Monday that it’s still on track. It is funded in upcoming budgets for design and construction.

“There’s been no change, she was very emphatic that that’s their plan,” Robertson said.

As the new programming begins, he noted a new bus shelter was installed last week outside the recreation center on Franklin Street.

The shelter provides enough standing space for riders and is equipped with a bench and solar powered lighting.

Police range

The city council voted to award a $60,300 contract to Metals Treatment Technologies of Exton, Pa., to remediate the area at Aberdeen Police Department’s firing range.

The city has tested water from its well areas near the range for the last 12 years, according to Aberdeen Public Works Director Kyle Torster.

Last summer, during the wettest year on record, some area wells recorded increased levels of lead, though they were still within state and federal environmental standards.

The police department stopped allowing outside operations and switched to non-lead ammunition for training purposes, Torster said.

Metals Treatment Technologies, which specializes in this type of work, will reclaim the lead and dispose of it in an environmentally friendly manner.

Eagles Rest 2

The city council voted 4-0 — Councilmember Sandra Landbeck was absent — to approve the final subdivision plat for Eagles Rest 2, a community of 58 single-family homes off Gilbert Road at Aldino-Stepney Road.

The homes will be built on 30 acres off an extension of Falcon Lane and adjoin to the nearly 100-home Eagles Rest development, according to Phyllis Grover, director of planning and community development for the city.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS