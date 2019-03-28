Aberdeen: Sign up for APG Discovery Fest Science Fair

Are you a middle school student with a passion for STEM? The Aberdeen Proving Ground is providing an opportunity to showcase your innovation. As part of the APG Discovery Fest on May 4, submissions of STEM projects from middle school students in Harford and Cecil counties are sought to participate in the Science Fair.

Projects could include innovation in mechanical, aerospace, electrical and civil engineering; computer science; robotics; physics; chemistry; biology; environmental and consumer science; and other STEM related interests.

Prizes at the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade levels will be awarded for best project. For the complete instructions and application, visit www.apgdiscovery.com/sciencefair.

Enjoy Aberdeen’s parks

Spring has arrived and the warm weather brings more opportunities for outdoor excitement. Spend the day in one of Aberdeen's parks, where there is fun for the whole family.

Victory Street Park features a playground, basketball court, disc-golf and a dog park for the furry family member.

Get your wheels spinning at North Deen Skatepark, or visit Aberdeen's newest park, Church Green Park for a great workout.

For information on the parks, visit the city website www.aberdeenmd.gov.

Defense contractor hiring event

The City of Aberdeen in conjunction with Link Solution, Inc. is hosting the second hiring "fest" May 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ripken Stadium. Positions open are entry- level and advanced positions in IT, cyber-security, logistics, procurement, administration and more. This event is open to cleared and non-cleared professionals.

For questions, please contact Stefani Spector at 410-272-1600 or sspector@aberdeenmd,gov.

Tour the Water Treatment Plant

St. Joan of Arc students (partnered with Northbay Extended or NEXT) recently had the opportunity to tour the City of Aberdeen's Water Treatment Plant. The children had the chance to learn about the recycling of waste water and how it positively impacts our environment. Contact Heidi Bumba at 410-272-2650 to learn about booking tours at the facility.

Don’t be a victim

The Aberdeen Police Department offers free crime prevention surveys for city residents or business owners.

The program is to survey existing conditions and make constructive recommendations aimed at reducing the potential for future crime or becoming a victim. If you are interested, an Aberdeen Police Department crime prevention specialists will meet and work with you to tailor a program for you, your family or your business.

To meet with a crime prevention specialist, visit www.aberdeenpolice.org/refusetobeavictim.

Cinderella's Closet

The Aberdeen Lioness Club is sponsoring a prom dress give-away event featuring brand new and gently used gowns from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at the Comfort Inn Suites. Each girl will have the opportunity to choose a gown free of charge, with current high school student ID on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations of gently used gowns are welcomed. Contact Sandy Pierce at 443-876-4472 or Barbara Mortus at 410-272-2655.

An Evening with Tony Hoffman

Tony Hoffman, former BMX biker, Olympic Coach, and former addict, will talk to the youth on the destructive life choices he made at a young age. Hoffman’s talk will begin at 6:30 until 8 p.m. April 4 at Mt. Zion Church, 1643 E. Churchville Road. To register for the free event, visit www.cherishthechildsymposium.com/home/register.

Junk in the Trunk community event

The Aberdeen Downtown Alliance invites you to “Junk in the Trunk,” scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Festival Park, 60 N. Parke St. This event will have something for every member of your family. There will be a community flea market, craft fair, entertainment and a family fun day including activities for the kids. Treat your mom to a fun-filled day in Aberdeen in honor of Mother's Day, May 12.

If you are interested in participating and want to sell your yard sale items as part of the flea market, please call 410-929-7990 or visit aberdeendowntown.com for more information. Craft and food vendors interested in participating should also call 410-929-7990.

Scholarship opportunity

The Aberdeen Proving Ground Chapter of National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) will award one or more David C. Robinson STEM Scholarship to seniors currently enrolled in a Harford or Cecil County high school seeking a bachelor's degree in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics or business. For information on the program and application, visit www.ndiaapg.org.

Workshop for first-time homebuyers

The Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development is hosting a Harford County Housing Fair and First Time Homebuyer Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the McFaul Activities Center, 525 Macphail Road, Bel Air. This workshop meets the counseling requirement of HUD for many closing cost and affordable mortgage programs. Included in this program are workshop education and one-on-one counseling. Visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/1534/First-Time-Homebuyers for more information and registration.

Free business seminars

The Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development have a series of free business seminars. Upcoming events include a Franchise Resource Seminar and a Digital Marketing Seminar. For the full itinerary of events and registration details, visit www.facebook.com/pg/HarfordCountyMD/events.