Aberdeen: Constructions projects nearing completion as spring begins

Construction projects around Aberdeen have slowed through the tough winter.

Starbucks and Prost German Restaurant are looking at a May opening at this time. The design for the new Middelton Road is complete, with construction to start in early summer.

The State Highway Administration is also scheduled to share the design for the redo of West Bel Air Avenue later this spring. The City is kicking in nearly $200,000 for added curb improvements, seating, and lighting as well as traffic calming measures, according the city newsletter.

Work continues to progress on a major expansion of Eagles Rest subdivision and improvements to Route 40.

Moms paint night at Chick-fil-A

The Chick-fil-A at 1001 Beards Hill Road will host a Moms paint night from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Create a bunny family on a 11-by-14-inch canvas. All supplies included in the price of the ticket. To purchase a ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moms-night-out-at-chick-fil-a-tickets-57233047586.

Critters of the Estuary

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center will bring their animal ambassadors to the Aberdeen Activity Center from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, for you to meet and learn about the variety of programs offered by the nature centers. Contact the activity center at 410-273-5666 for more information.

Cinderella's Closet

The Aberdeen Lioness Club is sponsoring a prom dress give-away event featuring brand new and gently used gowns from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at the Comfort Inn Suites. Each girl will have the opportunity to choose a gown free of charge, with current high school student ID on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations of gently used gowns are welcomed. Contact Sandy Pierce at 443-876-4472 or Barbara Mortus at 410-272-2655.

I-95 land use study

A presentation will be provided to the Aberdeen City Council by the Matrix Design Group, Inc. at a public meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, in the City Council Chambers, 60 N. Parke St. The Matrix Design Group, Inc. will be providing consulting services to the City of Aberdeen for the purpose of preparing a Land Use Study for the I-95 area. Contact Mrs. Phyllis Grover at 410-272-1600 for more information. Additional presentation dates can be found at www.aberdeenmd.gov.

An Evening with Tony Hoffman

Tony Hoffman, former BMX biker, Olympic Coach, and former addict, will talk to the youth on the destructive life choices he made at a young age. Hoffman’s talk will begin at 6:30 until 8 p.m. April 4 at Mt. Zion Church, 1643 E. Churchville Road. To register for the free event, visit www.cherishthechildsymposium.com/home/register.

Junk in the Trunk community event

The Aberdeen Downtown Alliance invites you to “Junk in the Trunk,” scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Festival Park, 60 N. Parke St. This event will have something for every member of your family. There will be a community flea market, craft fair, entertainment and a family fun day including activities for the kids. Treat your mom to a fun-filled day in Aberdeen in honor of Mother's Day, May 12.

If you are interested in participating and want to sell your yard sale items as part of the flea market, please call 410-929-7990 or visit aberdeendowntown.com for more information. Craft and food vendors interested in participating should also call 410-929-7990.

Scholarship opportunity

The Aberdeen Proving Ground Chapter of National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) will award one or more David C. Robinson STEM Scholarship to seniors currently enrolled in a Harford or Cecil County high school seeking a bachelor's degree in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics or business. For information on the program and application, visit www.ndiaapg.org.

County Council e-newsletter

Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti shared the introduction of the monthly Harford County Council News. The newsletter is designed to share monthly updates from the council president's office, while providing important information regarding legislation and public meetings. To get in on the happenings, e-mail SHarris@harfordcountycouncil.com and subscribe.

Workshop for first-time homebuyers

The Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development is hosting a Harford County Housing Fair and First Time Homebuyer Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the McFaul Activities Center, 525 Macphail Road, Bel Air. This workshop meets the counseling requirement of HUD for many closing cost and affordable mortgage programs. Included in this program are workshop education and one-on-one counseling. Visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/1534/First-Time-Homebuyers for more information and registration.

Input needed on activity center programming

The Aberdeen Activity Center is officially open at 7 Franklin St. Harford County wants to hear from residents regarding which programs they would like to have available at the facility. If you have children, you may want to ask them what programs they are interested in. Maybe they want to join a dance class, possibly a chess team or learn a new language? Are you looking for a relaxing yoga class or have you always wanted to learn how to knit? If you have a suggestion, call 410-939-6724.

Free business seminars

The Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development have a series of free business seminars. Upcoming events include a Franchise Resource Seminar and a Digital Marketing Seminar. For the full itinerary of events and registration details, visit www.facebook.com/pg/HarfordCountyMD/events.