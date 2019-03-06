Aberdeen is looking for artist to paint a mural

It sounds like a dream scenario for a budding artist in Aberdeen.

The Department of Planning and Community Development is looking for an artist in the community to paint a mural depicting the spirit of the Aberdeen on a spherical bollard that will be placed in Festival Park.

A bollard is a short post that is often used to create a protective barrier. On a wharf, you would fasten mooring lines to them.

The artist will be recognized as well as given a stipend for the project, courtesy of the Harford County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please e-mail or call Stefani Spector at 410-272-1600 or sspector@aberdeenmd.gov.

History lesson

The Aberdeen Room helps connect residents to the history of the city and includes more than 5,000 original items of local history. The Aberdeen Room is open to the public for research, sharing personal stories and memorabilia, and discussing topics of interest and for asking questions. Volunteers staff the Aberdeen Room and it’s funded through gifts and donations. For hours and more information call 410-273-6325 or visit aberdeenroom.org.

What activities do you want?

The Aberdeen Activity Center is officially open at 7 Franklin Street. Harford County wants to hear from you on which programs you would like to see at the facility.

If you have children, you may want to ask them what programs they are interested in.

If you would like to see a program offered at the Aberdeen Activity Center or call Tim Getz at 410-939-6724.

Chick-fil-A Senior Bingo

Calling all Seniors! We want you to come join us for bingo on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Grab some friends and tell them to meet you at Chick-fil-A Aberdeen, 1001 Beards Hill Road for breakfast, then sit back, relax and enjoy a few rounds of bingo.

There will be Chick-fil-A swag and prizes for you to win. No RSVP is necessary.

Compost for free

If you are looking for a free alternative to expensive bags of potting soil, the Aberdeen Wastewater Treatment Plant is giving away free compost.

Residents are welcome to bring their own bags, containers or pickup truck and stop by 361 Michael Lane during the following times beginning April 6:

In April and May, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

From June through November, on the first and third Saturdays only, 9 a.m. to noon: June 1 and 15; July 6 and 20; Aug. 3 and 17; Sept. 7 and 21; Oct. 5 and 19; Nov. 2 and 16 (last day).