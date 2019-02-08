Aberdeen police seeking two men who allegedly broke into Grace United Methodist Church

Aberdeen police detectives are looking for two men who allegedly broke into Grace United Methodist Church this week.

The burglary occurred on Wednesday early in the morning — about 2 a.m. — when two unknown males entered the church in the 100 block of W. Bel Air Avenue, according to police.

One was wearing light-colored clothes, with a hoodie displaying the words “Core Sound,” police say. The other was wearing a light-colored jacket with a CamelBak-style pack on his back.

Aberdeen Police / HANDOUT Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who broke into Grace United Methodist Church. This photo was taken from a surveillance video. Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who broke into Grace United Methodist Church. This photo was taken from a surveillance video. (Aberdeen Police / HANDOUT)

Aberdeen Police / HANDOUT Another image taken from surveillance video. The alleged break-in at Grace United Methodist Church occurred Wednesday morning, police say. Another image taken from surveillance video. The alleged break-in at Grace United Methodist Church occurred Wednesday morning, police say. (Aberdeen Police / HANDOUT)

The suspects were observed on video leaving the church around 3:12 a.m., according to police. Church officials did not report any items stolen.

If anyone knows the identities of the men, please contact Det. Austin Gutridge of the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 410-272-2121.