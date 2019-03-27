Seven vehicles in Aberdeen damaged in a week by BB gun, handgun

Aberdeen Police are asking for the public’s help after seven vehicles were vandalized with some type of gun in the city.

Beginning March 18 over a period of seven days, five vehicles were damaged with BB gun projectiles and two were damaged with small-caliber handgun fire, Aberdeen Police Department Lt. Will Reiber said.

“Obviously there is a risk to public safety when someone is discharging a weapon,” Reiber said.

He pointed out there have been several incidents across the country recently in which weapons such as BB guns have been perceived as real weapons and police have responded.

“And that’s a real danger,” Reiber said.

Courtesy Aberdeen Police Department Seven cars in Aberdeen were vandalized by projectiles from a BB gun or a small handgun and police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call police, 410-272-2121.

Five of the damaged cars were in the Swan Meadows community, one was in the 300 block of Center Deen Ave. and another was in the 700 block of South Philadelphia Blvd., police said.

In each of the incidents, the cars involved were unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

One window was shot at March 18, one March 19, one March 21 and one March 23; three were shot at March 24, Reiber said.

Detectives believe these acts are occurring at night, based on the timelines provided by owners of the vehicles, he said.

Without any suspect information, police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person or people responsible for vandalized the seven vehicles.

Anyone who might have a doorbell video is asked to check during the overnight hours if they see someone walking in the area where the cars were shot, Reiber said.

“If someone sees someone walking around, tampering with vehicles after hours, let us make a determination if they’re doing something,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police at 410-272-2121, or leave a private message on the department’s Facebook page.