Aberdeen man charged with attempted arson

An Aberdeen man has been charged with attempted arson and related charges after Deputy State Fire Marshals accused him of attempting to start a fire within an occupied apartment building.

David Allen Weglein, 27, of the 1400 block of Cranberry Road, was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted first-degree arson, attempted second-degree malicious burning, and reckless endangerment. He is currently being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to Perrywood Garden Apartments in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive for a reported fuel leak.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large puddle of suspected gasoline on the second floor of the apartment building, according to a new release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. While investigating the source of the fuel, they found possible items related to the incident including an empty plastic gasoline container outside the building. Firefighters requested the fire marshal to investigate.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, Deputy State Fire Marshals observed a suspect, later identified as Weglein, enter the apartment building at approximately 9:30 p.m. Weglein placed a blanket on the floor, doused the blanket with a flammable liquid and made a failed attempt to ignite both, the fire marshal’s office said. Weglein exited the apartment complex and discarded the blanket and fuel container just outside the building.