Aberdeen council will vote on annexation resolution March 11

Aberdeen’s mayor and City Council will vote March 11 on its annexation resolution, based on an agreement made by council members during their meeting Monday evening.

Council members Sandra Landbeck, Tim Lindecamp and Melvin Taylor voted unanimously in favor of a motion by Landbeck to “reconsider” the council’s decision during its Feb. 11 meeting to postpone voting to adopt a resolution approving the city’s plan to annex more than 80 acres west of the Aberdeen limits.

Mayor Patrick McGrady and Councilman Steven Goodin were not present Monday, as McGrady’s wife recently had a baby and Goodin was out of town, Lindecamp said later. Lindecamp presided over the council meeting.

The annexation area covers the Adams Property and Siebert Farm along Gilbert Road. The property owners and contract purchasers have petitioned the city to annex the land as they prepare to build more than 400 new housing units.

City leaders, who have been hearing concerns from many people who live near those properties, were set to vote on Resolution 18-R-06 on Feb. 11. However, they decided to postpone taking action — at Landbeck’s suggestion — until they could get more information from Aberdeen Planning Commission discussions, happening later that week, on updates to the city’s comprehensive land use plan, and a contract with the Matrix Design Group to conduct a land-use study on areas west of I-95 was finalized.

Landbeck reported Monday that planning commission members, who met Feb. 13, affirmed that “they were still very much in favor of the annexation,” and that they recommend Integrated Business District zoning be applied, with light-to-medium-density residential development, in accordance with city plans for the annexation area.

Landbeck noted IBD zoning and light-to-medium density development has been recommended for growth areas west of I-95, which “has always been a high priority for annexation,” for 30 years.

The Feb. 11 decision to postpone voting on the annexation resolution to a definite date was reconsidered Monday. Landbeck recommended city leaders vote on the resolution at the next council meeting, March 11, to which Lindecamp and Taylor agreed.

Landbeck said she and her colleagues could have voted on the resolution Monday but deferred action for two weeks to give the public time to weigh in, and also out of consideration for Goodin and McGrady.

City Manager Randy Robertson also reported that the contract with Matrix has been signed, and the firm has 90 days to conduct its study, with public input.

“There will be charrettes, lots of activities in terms of inviting participant input in this over the [next] three months,” Robertson said.

