Aberdeen police seek two men who robbed 7-Eleven on West Bel Air Avenue Tuesday

The 7-Eleven convenience store on West Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen was robbed early Tuesday morning by two men with knives, Aberdeen Police said.

At approximately 12 a.m., officers from the Aberdeen Police Department were dispatched to 739 W. Bel Air Ave. for the report of an armed robbery, according to a news release from the police department.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two people entered the store and confronted the cashiers with knives while demanding money. The cashiers turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the subjects before the two ran out of the store.

A track of the men using police dogs led officers through the Hillside Terrace Apartments, at 731 W. Bel Air Ave., and to the rear parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn, at 1050 Beards Hill Road.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to contact Det./Sgt. Thaddeus Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, 410-272-2121, ext. 138 or ttomlinson@aberdeenmd.