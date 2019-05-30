Aberdeen: Maryland Foodie Festival set for June 22

The Maryland Foodie Festival is coming to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium next month.

This festival will include food pairings and samplings from restaurants throughout Maryland, three sanctioned food competitions, local craft beer and wine sampling, live music, artisans and vendors, a kids zone with inflatables and face painting, and more.

It will take place from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

Visit www.facebook.com/marylandfoodiefest/ for more information or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maryland-foodie-fest-tickets-56939174604 to purchase tickets, which range from $25 to $79.

Sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Maryland, a portion of the festival proceeds will benefit the Restaurant Association of Maryland Education Foundation. RAMEF’s mission is to enhance the foodservice and hospitality industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement.

Think before you flush

The City of Aberdeen Department of Public Works is reminding the community that flushable wipes are not flushable. These mislabeled products are created out of synthetic material and plastics that do not dissolve or break apart, according to the Aberdeen city newsletter..

In tests conducted by Ryerson Urban Water, not a single flushable wipe adequately passed through a sewer system. Flushable wipes wreak havoc on local plumbing and municipal infrastructure, which can have dramatic consequences on the community and environment.

For more information on flushable wipes and the damage they can cause to sewer systems, visit https://www.mswmag.com/online_exclusives/2019/05/new-study-confirms-flushable-wipes-dont-disperse-in-sewer-systems.

Interactive waste collection map

The City of Aberdeen Department of Public Works has designed an intuitive, interactive map where you will find trash, recycling, and yard waste pick up days for your residence.

Visit https://www.aberdeenmd.gov/environmental-division/pages/interactive-map-for-trash-recycling-collection

Aberdeen Farmer's Market

Aberdeen's 2019 Farmer's Market will take place every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29 at Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St. More than 20 different vendors will be in attendance throughout the season. The Aberdeen Farmers Market is always pet friendly.

Don’t be a victim

The Aberdeen Police Department offers free crime prevention surveys for city residents or business owners.The program is to survey existing conditions and make constructive recommendations aimed at reducing the potential for future crime or becoming a victim. If you are interested, an Aberdeen Police Department crime prevention specialists will meet and work with you to tailor a program for you, your family or your business.To meet with a crime prevention specialist, visit www.aberdeenpolice.org/refusetobeavictim.

A chance to win $150

How would you like to win $150? Just sign up to pay water and sewer bills online under “online payments.” Consistently pay your bills online and you could be drawn as the winner at the end of June 2020.