Aberdeen: Bring your dog to the farmers market

The Aberdeen Farmers Market is always pet friendly, but there will be a special “Paws in the Park” event on May 30 at the market just for dogs.

There will be an onsite dog groomer providing affordable nail trims, free dog treats and emergency decals, and a training demonstration by Blue Line K-9.

The farmers market is every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Aberdeen Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St. More than 20 different vendors will be in attendance throughout the season. Many vendors sell items for pets, like dog toys at Cathy’s Cupcakes and the Curious Cat and home-baked treats from Apocalypse Farm and SweetsByJes.

Windemere Yard Sale

There will be a community yard sale on Windemere Drive on Saturday, May 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Memorial Day ceremony

The VFW Post 10128 and the American Legion Bernard L. Tobin Post will be cosponsoring a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the Veteran's Memorial Park on the corner of N. Rogers St. and N. Parke St., to honor those brave men and women who have passed in service to our nation. Come out and support the American heroes who gave their lives to protect the liberties and freedoms we hold dear.

Music for the Inner Self

The American Legion Bernard L. Tobin Post and Maryland Conservatory of Music will present “Music for the Inner Self,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the legion post, 44 N. Parke St. This 90-minute session, led by Dr. Duke Thompson, is intended for active duty military, veterans and family members to engage their conscious and unconscious minds to process loss, depression, apathy and sleep disorders. Music will include the blues, Americana, classic rock, classical and more. Admission in free.

Maryland Foodie Festival

Sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM), the Maryland Foodie Festival will be June 22 at Ripken Stadium. This festival will include food pairings and samplings from restaurants throughout Maryland, three sanctioned food competitions, live music, and more. Visit www.facebook.com/marylandfoodiefest/ for more information.

Don’t be a victim

The Aberdeen Police Department offers free crime prevention surveys for city residents or business owners.

The program is to survey existing conditions and make constructive recommendations aimed at reducing the potential for future crime or becoming a victim. If you are interested, an Aberdeen Police Department crime prevention specialists will meet and work with you to tailor a program for you, your family or your business.

To meet with a crime prevention specialist, visit www.aberdeenpolice.org/refusetobeavictim.

A chance to win $150

How would you like to win $150? Just sign up to pay water and sewer bills online under “online payments.” Consistently pay your bills online and you could be drawn as the winner at the end of June 2020.