Aberdeen: Junk in the Trunk community yard sale event Saturday

The Aberdeen Downtown Alliance invites you to “Junk in the Trunk,” scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Festival Park, 60 N. Parke St.

This event will have something for every member of your family. There will be a community flea market, craft fair, entertainment and a family fun day including activities for the kids.

Military Vehicle Car Show and militaria surplus flea market

Ripken Stadium is home to the 46th Annual East Coast Military Vehicle Rally and Huge Militaria Flea Market, which began Thursday at 9 a.m. and continues Friday and Saturday until 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Historic military vehicles, parts, accessories, vintage radio, uniforms, militaria, packs, bags, tents, bayonets, knives, vintage collectibles and display ordnance — great for collectors and re-enactors.

Proceeds benefit military museums and veteran causes.

National Bike to Work Day

May 17 is National Bike to Work Day, which celebrates bicycling as a healthy commuting option while promoting public awareness of its safety and environmental benefits. There will be four pit stops in Harford County — APG North, APG South, Bel Air and Havre de Grace — here you can get refreshments, bicycle checkups and prizes.

For more information and to register, visit the official Bike to Work Day MD page biketoworkmd.com.

Aberdeen Farmer's Market

Aberdeen's 2019 Farmer's Market will take place every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29 at Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St.

Come out for fresh produce and hand-crafted products made locally in Aberdeen and Harford County. Twenty-one different vendors will be in attendance throughout the season.

Flags of Honor

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Flags of Honor Sponsorship Program to remember the service and sacrifice of our Veterans or Active Duty service members.

The cost is $50 per American Flag with plaque (sponsors can be individuals or companies; corporate sponsors will have their company name featured) and each flag will be on display at Festival Park throughout the weekend of May 24 to 27.

Proceeds will be utilized to provide scholarships to high school seniors moving on to higher education.

Visit www.aberdeencc.org/flags-of-honor-sponsorship/ for more information.

Memorial Day ceremony

The VFW Post 10128 and the American Legion Bernard L. Tobin Post will be cosponsoring a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. May at the Veteran's Memorial Park on the corner of N. Rogers St. and N. Parke St., to honor those brave men and women who have passed in service to our nation. Come out and support the American heroes who gave their lives to protect the liberties and freedoms we hold dear.

Maryland Foodie Festival

Sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM), the Maryland Foodie Festival will be June 22 at Ripken Stadium. This festival will include food pairings and samplings from restaurants throughout Maryland, three sanctioned food competitions, live music, and more. Visit www.facebook.com/marylandfoodiefest/ for more information.