Aberdeen: Group seeking to renovate basketball courts at Victory Street Park

Brandon Selby, Jason Holzman, and Wendell Gowie, self-described “free-thinkers,” are looking to improve the Victory Street Park by renovating its basketball courts.

“All three of us have always strived to make a difference in our community,” said Selby, a teacher at Aberdeen’s Alternative Education program and local resident, in the City of Aberdeen’s weekly newsletter. “By giving this basketball court a much-needed face lift, hopefully the kids in the neighborhood will see that their community cares about them and is here to help them prosper in life.”

The three were inspired by the passing of Nipsey Hussle, rapper and community activist, who utilized his fame and “entrepreneurial spirit” to better communities. Selby and his team are in the planning stages for renovation, envisioning a color-blocking scheme in orange and blue with a VSP (Victory Street Park) emblem adorned with racing flags center court.

For more information on how you can help, contact Brandon Selby at bselby322@gmail.com.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

The American Legion Bernard L. Tobin Post 128, 44 N. Parke St., will be having a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight. Come out for a special Mexican buffet, live music and dancing Tickets cost $10 or $15 at the door. Call 410-272-9822

Aberdeen Farmer's Market

Aberdeen's 2019 Farmer's Market opened Thursday, and will take place every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29 at Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St.

Come out for fresh produce and hand-crafted products made locally in Aberdeen and Harford County. Twenty-one different vendors will be in attendance throughout the season.

National Bike to Work Day

May 17 is National Bike to Work Day, which celebrates bicycling as a healthy commuting option while promoting public awareness of its safety and environmental benefits. There will be four pit stops in Harford County APG North, APG South, Bel Air and Havre de Grace — where you can get refreshments, bicycle checkups and prizes.

For more information and to register, visit the official Bike to Work Day MD page biketoworkmd.com.

Maryland Foodie Festival

Sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM), the Maryland Foodie Festival will be June 22 at Ripken Stadium. This festival will include food pairings and samplings from restaurants throughout Maryland, three sanctioned food competitions, live music, and more. Visit www.facebook.com/marylandfoodiefest/ for more information.

Flags of Honor

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Flags of Honor Sponsorship Program to remember the service and sacrifice of our Veterans or Active Duty service members.

The cost is $50 per American Flag with plaque (sponsors can be individuals or companies; corporate sponsors will have their company name featured) and each flag will be on display at Festival Park throughout the weekend of May 24 to 27.

Proceeds will be utilized to provide scholarships to high school seniors moving on to higher education.

Visit www.aberdeencc.org/flags-of-honor-sponsorship/ for more information.

Chamber Social

Are you looking to meet other business owners and professionals throughout Harford County? Let us help you combine a love of meeting people, making connections and walks along the water at our upcoming Chamber Social 5 to 7 p.m. May 9 at the La Banque de Fleuve, 321 St. John St. in Havre de Grace. Network with members of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, the Havre de Grace, and Aberdeen Chambers of Commerce, and enjoy drinks and delicious food from Coakley's Pub. Registration includes two drink vouchers. Cash bar. Visit http://harfordchambermd.chambermaster.com for more information and to register.

Junk in the Trunk community event

The Aberdeen Downtown Alliance invites you to “Junk in the Trunk,” scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at Festival Park, 60 N. Parke St. This event will have something for every member of your family. There will be a community flea market, craft fair, entertainment and a family fun day including activities for the kids. Treat your mom to a fun-filled day in Aberdeen in honor of Mother's Day, May 12.

If you are interested in participating and want to sell your yard sale items as part of the flea market, please call 410-929-7990 or visit aberdeendowntown.com for more information. Craft and food vendors interested in participating should also call 410-929-7990.