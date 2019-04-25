Aberdeen: Celebrate our planet during Harford Earth Day event Saturday

Come out to Aberdeen Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St., on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate Harford County Earth Day.

This year will be the 16th annual Harford County Earth Day celebration.

Enjoy live music, delicious food, fun recycled games, Earth-friendly prizes and countless vendors. For more information, call 410-297-4215 or visit www.aberdeenmd.gov/earth-day.

APG Discovery Week

Aberdeen Proving Ground is hosting Discovery Week beginning Tuesday through next Saturday, May 4, at C5ISR Discovery Point, 6555 Surveillance Loop.

This multi-part event will include a two-day Tech Expo (April 30-May 1), a "Rock Out" concert to raise awareness about sexual harassment (May 3), and a Job Fair (May 4). The week will conclude with APG Discovery Fest, a family-friendly community event with food, live music, hands-on science activities, military displays, and a kids' zone.

For additional information, visit the official APG Discovery Week page apgnews.com/category/special-focus/discovery-week/.

Saluting volunteers

On April 16, the City of Aberdeen hosted a Volunteer Dinner at the Wetlands Golf Course to honor citizens who donate their time and energy to the city as a member of an Aberdeen Board. The impact these volunteers have on Aberdeen is incalculable and appreciated. A special thanks goes to Karen Blandford, Executive Director for the Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, for her insight into Habitat's ongoing mission.

Police Officer's Act of Kindness

The City of Aberdeen and the Aberdeen Police Department would like to recognize the selfless act of rookie Officer Cynthia Mowery. Mowery donated her gently used Volkswagen to a single mother, Nikole Osani of North East, who was struggling to get her 14-month old son Canyon to hospital appointments after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

“This was a child’s life at stake," Mowery said in the Aberdeen weekly newsletter. “I pray this will give Nikole hope and some relief so she can continue focusing on her son’s care. Maybe one day she can pay it forward.”

Aberdeen Farmer's Market

Aberdeen's 2019 Farmer's Market is just around the corner. The Farmer's Market will be every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. beginning May 2 through Aug. 29 at Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St.

Come out for fresh produce and hand-crafted products made locally in Aberdeen and Harford County. Twenty-one different vendors will be in attendance throughout the season.

May 2 will feature performances by musical artist Justin Taylor Moore and face painter Jazmyne Drakes.

Maryland Foodie Festival

Sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM), the Maryland Foodie Festival will be June 22 at Ripken Stadium. This festival will include food pairings and samplings from restaurants throughout Maryland, three sanctioned food competitions, live music, and more. Visit www.facebook.com/marylandfoodiefest/ for more information.

Chamber Social

Are you looking to meet other business owners and professionals throughout Harford County? Let us help you combine a love of meeting people, making connections and walks along the water at our upcoming Chamber Social 5 to 7 p.m. May 9 at the La Banque de Fleuve, 321 St. John St. in Havre de Grace. Network with members of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, the Havre de Grace, and Aberdeen Chambers of Commerce, and enjoy drinks and delicious food from Coakley's Pub. Registration includes two drink vouchers. Cash bar. Visit http://harfordchambermd.chambermaster.com for more information and to register.

Junk in the Trunk community event

The Aberdeen Downtown Alliance invites you to “Junk in the Trunk,” scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Festival Park, 60 N. Parke St. This event will have something for every member of your family. There will be a community flea market, craft fair, entertainment and a family fun day including activities for the kids. Treat your mom to a fun-filled day in Aberdeen in honor of Mother's Day, May 12.

If you are interested in participating and want to sell your yard sale items as part of the flea market, please call 410-929-7990 or visit aberdeendowntown.com for more information. Craft and food vendors interested in participating should also call 410-929-7990.