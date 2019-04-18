Aberdeen: High school band wins big at national competition

Congratulations to the Aberdeen High School Band for getting first place in all five competitions and categories at the national "Music in the Parks" competition at Six Flags in Atlanta.

Aberdeen High went out to the competition on the weekend of April 6 and came home with a clean sweep; five trophies in all.

Bunny Run 5K

Blue Cheetah Sports Timing's annual Bunny Run 5K is coming to Aberdeen Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St., from 8 to 11 a.m. April 20. Participants will receive event shirts, custom finisher medals, food, drinks and more. Suit up for the run in your favorite bunny-themed costume pieces. The best dressed will be awarded for the three most festive participants.The run benefits The National PTSD Foundation, a 501(c)3 that works to support local veterans and first responders who suffer from this affliction. Registration is $25 for the 5K, or $20 for the shorter 1-mile fun run. For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit register.bluecheetahtiming.com/event/Bunny-Run-5K-2019.

Earth Day

The Harford County Earth Day at Aberdeen Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St., is just around the corner on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out for live music, delicious food, fun recycled games, amazing prizes and countless vendors. For more information, call 410-297-4215.

Taste of Cheer

The Aberdeen Chamber of Contest is back for its eighth year of Taste of Cheer. Come out and taste craft beers and wines from around the world at the new venue. Taste of Cheer will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 26, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive.While you're sipping on delicious spirits, enjoy great food, raffles and a silent auction. Tickets are $40 for the full tasting experience and $25 for your responsible designated driver. Visit www.aberdeencc.org/toc/ for more information and to purchase tickets.

Community Shred Day

The Aberdeen Lions Club and the Aberdeen Rotary are sponsoring a secure, document shredding day from 5 to 6 p.m. April 26 on the parking lot directly opposite the Aberdeen fire house, located at 21 N. Rogers St. Chesapeake Shredding will have their mobile shredding truck on site across from the main fire house. This is an opportunity for everyone to safely and securely destroy their old documents. The service is free and open to the public and is provided as a public service by the Aberdeen Lions Club and the Rotary Club of Aberdeen.

Flags of Honor

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Flags of Honor Sponsorship Program to remember the service and sacrifice of our Veterans or Active Duty service members.The cost is $50 per American Flag with plaque (sponsors can be individuals or companies; corporate sponsors will have their company name featured) and each flag will be on display at Festival Park throughout the weekend of May 24 to 27.

Proceeds will be utilized to provide scholarships to high school seniors moving on to higher education. Visit www.aberdeencc.org/flags-of-honor-sponsorship/ for more information.

Chamber social

Are you looking to meet other business owners and professionals throughout Harford County? Let us help you combine a love of meeting people, making connections and walks along the water at our upcoming Chamber Social 5 to 7 p.m. May 9 at the La Banque de Fleuve, 321 St. John St. in Havre de Grace. Network with members of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, the Havre de Grace, and Aberdeen Chambers of Commerce, and enjoy drinks and food from Coakley's Pub. Registration includes two drink vouchers. Cash bar. Visit harfordchambermd.chambermaster.com for more information and to register.

Junk in the Trunk community event

The Aberdeen Downtown Alliance invites you to “Junk in the Trunk,” scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Festival Park, 60 N. Parke St. This event will have something for every member of your family. There will be a community flea market, craft fair, entertainment and a family fun day including activities for the kids. Treat your mom to a fun-filled day in Aberdeen in honor of Mother's Day, May 12.

If you are interested in participating and want to sell your yard sale items as part of the flea market, please call 410-929-7990 or visit aberdeendowntown.com for more information. Craft and food vendors interested in participating should also call 410-929-7990.