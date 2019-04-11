Aberdeen: Charity basketball game set for Monday

The Aberdeen Police Department will face off against Klein's Shoprite of Aberdeen for the annual Charity Basketball Game at Aberdeen High, 251 Paradise Road, at 6 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $3 and proceeds benefit the Boy's and Girl's Club of Aberdeen.

Bunny Run 5K

Blue Cheetah Sports Timing's annual Bunny Run 5K is coming to Aberdeen Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St., from 8 to 11 a.m. April 20. Participants will receive event shirts, custom finisher medals, food, drinks and more. Suit up for the run in your favorite bunny-themed costume pieces. The best dressed will be awarded for the three most festive participants.The run benefits The National PTSD Foundation, a 501(c)3 that works to support local veterans and first responders who suffer from this affliction. Registration is $25 for the 5K, or $20 for the shorter 1-mile fun run. For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit register.bluecheetahtiming.com/event/Bunny-Run-5K-2019.

Earth Day

The Harford County Earth Day at Aberdeen Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St., is just around the corner on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out for live music, delicious food, fun recycled games, amazing prizes and countless vendors. For more information, call 410-297-4215.

Aberdeen I-95 land use studyThe city of Aberdeen is asking residents to attend an upcoming Aberdeen I-95 Land Use Workshop. Input will help develop the land use study for the I-95 area to promote quality, unique and pedestrian friendly development that creates a sense of place and significance in Aberdeen, according to the city newsletter.Remaining workshops will be held 6 to 8 p.m. April 17, and 4 to 6 p.m. April 18 at the Aberdeen City Council Chambers, 60 N. Parke St.

Taste of Cheer

The Aberdeen Chamber of Contest is back for its eighth year of Taste of Cheer. Come out and taste craft beers and wines from around the world at the new venue. Taste of Cheer will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 26, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive.

While you're sipping on delicious spirits, enjoy great food, raffles and a silent auction. Tickets are $40 for the full tasting experience and $25 for your responsible designated driver. Visit www.aberdeencc.org/toc/ for more information and to purchase tickets.

Flags of Honor

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Flags of Honor Sponsorship Program to remember the service and sacrifice of our Veterans or Active Duty service members.The cost is $50 per American Flag with plaque (sponsors can be individuals or companies; corporate sponsors will have their company name featured) and each flag will be on display at Festival Park throughout the weekend of May 24 to 27.

Proceeds will be utilized to provide scholarships to high school seniors moving on to higher education. Visit www.aberdeencc.org/flags-of-honor-sponsorship/ for more information.

Free movie night: Hop!

Grove Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Bel Air Ave., offers a free screening of the movie “Hop!” at 6:30 p.m. tonight, April 12. A seamless blend of CGI animation and live action, “Hop” is the comedic tale of a slacker named Fred who steps in the injured Easter Bunny while he recovers. There is a huge screen to watch the movie, and snacks and drinks provided before the movie. There is floor seating for kids (bring blankets/pillows to lay on) and chairs around the room for adults.

Pups in the Park

Blue Line K-9 is hosting Pups in the Park, the inaugural 3K Pack Walk at Aberdeen Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13.A Pack Walk is a time for dogs and handlers to walk and bond in a group setting. Registration is only $25 per team, and each team will consist of one handler and one dog. The walk begins and ends in Festival Park with vendors stationed at the park. For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit beachampionforyourdog.com.

Science fair at APG Discovery Fest

Are you a middle school student with a passion for STEM? The Aberdeen Proving Ground is providing an opportunity to showcase your innovation. As part of the APG Discovery Fest on May 4, submissions of STEM projects from middle school students in Harford and Cecil counties are sought to participate in the Science Fair.

Projects could include innovation in mechanical, aerospace, electrical and civil engineering; computer science; robotics; physics; chemistry; biology; environmental and consumer science; and other STEM related interests. Prizes at the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade levels will be awarded for best project. For the complete instructions and application, visit www.apgdiscovery.com/sciencefair.

Defense contractor hiring event

The City of Aberdeen in conjunction with Link Solution, Inc. is hosting the second hiring "fest" May 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ripken Stadium. Positions open are entry- level and advanced positions in IT, cyber-security, logistics, procurement, administration and more. This event is open to cleared and non-cleared professionals.For questions, please contact Stefani Spector at 410-272-1600 or sspector@aberdeenmd,gov.'

Don’t be a victim

The Aberdeen Police Department offers free crime prevention surveys for city residents or business owners.The program is to survey existing conditions and make constructive recommendations aimed at reducing the potential for future crime or becoming a victim. If you are interested, an Aberdeen Police Department crime prevention specialists will meet and work with you to tailor a program for you, your family or your business.To meet with a crime prevention specialist, visit www.aberdeenpolice.org/refusetobeavictim.

Junk in the Trunk community event

The Aberdeen Downtown Alliance invites you to “Junk in the Trunk,” scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Festival Park, 60 N. Parke St. This event will have something for every member of your family. There will be a community flea market, craft fair, entertainment and a family fun day including activities for the kids. Treat your mom to a fun-filled day in Aberdeen in honor of Mother's Day, May 12. If you are interested in participating and want to sell your yard sale items as part of the flea market, please call 410-929-7990 or visit aberdeendowntown.com for more information. Craft and food vendors interested in participating should also call 410-929-7990.

Scholarship opportunity

The Aberdeen Proving Ground Chapter of National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) will award one or more David C. Robinson STEM Scholarship to seniors currently enrolled in a Harford or Cecil County high school seeking a bachelor's degree in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics or business. For information on the program and application, visit www.ndiaapg.org.

Workshop for first-time homebuyers