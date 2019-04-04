Aberdeen: Taste of Cheer coming to Ripken Stadium

The Aberdeen Chamber of Contest is back for its eighth year of Taste of Cheer. Come out and taste craft beers and wines from around the world at the new venue. Taste of Cheer will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 26, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive.

While you're sipping on delicious spirits, enjoy great food, raffles and a silent auction. Tickets are $40 for the full tasting experience and $25 for designated driver tickets.

Visit www.aberdeencc.org/toc/ for more information and to purchase tickets.

Indoor Yard Sale

Grove Presbyterian Church is hosting a big indoor yard sale this weekend. Stop in at the Monroe Building's Mitchell Hall, 50 E. Bel Air Ave., from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday for all kinds of deals.

Keep Aberdeen beautiful

The Aberdeen Community Foundation would like to invite everyone to the Keep Aberdeen Beautiful Community Cleanup of Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St., from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Join friends and neighbors, bring some water to stay hydrated and be ready to work. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. For more information, call 410-357-1234.

Free movie night: Hop!

Grove Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Bel Air Ave., offers a free screening of the movie “Hop!” at 6:30 p.m. April 12. A seamless blend of CGI animation and live action, “Hop” is the comedic tale of a slacker named Fred who steps in the injured Easter Bunny while he recovers. There is a huge screen to watch the movie, and snacks and drinks provided before the movie. There is floor seating for kids (bring blankets/pillows to lay on) and chairs around the room for adults.

Pups in the Park

Blue Line K-9 is hosting Pups in the Park, the inaugural 3K Pack Walk at Aberdeen Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13.

A Pack Walk is a time for dogs and handlers to walk and bond in a group setting. Registration is only $25 per team, and each team will consist of one handler and one dog. The walk begins and ends in Festival Park with vendors stationed at the park.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit beachampionforyourdog.com.

Flags of Honor

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Flags of Honor Sponsorship Program to remember the service and sacrifice of our Veterans or Active Duty service members.

The cost is $50 per American Flag with plaque (sponsors can be individuals or companies; corporate sponsors will have their company name featured) and each flag will be on display at Festival Park throughout the weekend of May 24 to 27.

Proceeds will be utilized to provide scholarships to high school seniors moving on to higher education.

Visit www.aberdeencc.org/flags-of-honor-sponsorship/ for more information.

Aberdeen I-95 land use study

The city of Aberdeen is asking residents to attend an upcoming Aberdeen I-95 Land Use Workshop. Input will help develop the land use study for the I-95 area to promote quality, unique and pedestrian friendly development that creates a sense of place and significance in Aberdeen, according to the city newsletter.

Workshops will be held from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. April 10, 8 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. April 17, and 4 to 6 p.m. April 18 at the Aberdeen City Council Chambers, 60 N. Parke St.

Science fair at APG Discovery Fest

Are you a middle school student with a passion for STEM? The Aberdeen Proving Ground is providing an opportunity to showcase your innovation. As part of the APG Discovery Fest on May 4, submissions of STEM projects from middle school students in Harford and Cecil counties are sought to participate in the Science Fair.

Projects could include innovation in mechanical, aerospace, electrical and civil engineering; computer science; robotics; physics; chemistry; biology; environmental and consumer science; and other STEM related interests.

Prizes at the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade levels will be awarded for best project. For the complete instructions and application, visit www.apgdiscovery.com/sciencefair.

Defense contractor hiring event

The City of Aberdeen in conjunction with Link Solution, Inc. is hosting the second hiring "fest" May 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ripken Stadium. Positions open are entry- level and advanced positions in IT, cyber-security, logistics, procurement, administration and more. This event is open to cleared and non-cleared professionals.

For questions, please contact Stefani Spector at 410-272-1600 or sspector@aberdeenmd,gov.