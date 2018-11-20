AAA opens new Abingdon Car Care Insurance and Travel Center, closes Bel Air office

In advance of winter weather and car preparation needs and the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA Mid-Atlantic opened its new Abingdon Car Care Insurance and Travel Center earlier this month.

The new center is at 3309 Emmorton Road (Route 924) near the intersection of Box Hill South Parkway and just south of the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping complex.

The new AAA building in Abingdon is part of a small retail center on 7 acres that also includes a car wash and fast food pads.

The nearly 9,000-square-foot facility features eight automotive bays and employs 20 AAA Mid-Atlantic associates. The center was built on vacant land at an approximate cost of $2.2 million, according to AAA.

With the opening of the new building, AAA has closed its longtime travel and insurance center in Bel Air Town Center off Baltimore Pike.

Hours for the new AAA facility are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone 410-838-5121. The center is the auto club’s 12th in Maryland and 39th in AA Mid-Atlantic’s service area that also includes Washington, D.C., Delaware and parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

While the new store provides all of the regular services that auto club members have come to expect from AAA’s retail offices, the difference is that Car Care Insurance and Travel Centers also offer car care services.

Car care services will be available to non-members as well; although members will enjoy a lower price with a discount on repair labor, according to the auto club.

“AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Car Care Insurance and Travel Centers are open to members and non-members as a one-stop shop for automotive repair, travel and insurance,” Chris Storms, AAA’s car care district director, said in a statement. “With the Thanksgiving holiday travel period just weeks away, the Car Care Center a timely addition for pre-road trip vehicle checkups and travel preparations.”

AAA Car Care Insurance and Travel Center services include maintenance, diagnostics and repairs such as tires, brakes, tune-ups, air conditioning and cooling systems, battery replacements and electrical work.

According to a news release, for more than 110 years, AAA has been a trusted and reliable source for emergency roadside assistance for over 59 million members nationwide. This expansion of AAA services is a natural fit for an organization that assists thousands of motorists every day and serves nearly four million members in the Mid-Atlantic region.

