Cassilly: Understanding funding formulas that affect Harford County schools

There has been much discussion and speculation about the Kirwan report and its impact on school funding. One thing is certain; everyone agrees that our school systems across the state are pleading for help with their ever-growing demands. To better understand the state’s role in funding Harford County Public Schools, we must attempt to understand the existing funding formulas that direct allocations.

Unfortunately, this is not as easy as one might hope. In his report, “An Overview of K-12 Education Finance,” Kevin Carey wrote, “While a quality education is universally understood to be an essential component of childhood development and social mobility, the specific policies surrounding the allocation of funding to school districts are often complex and obscure, based on formulas understood by only a small group of experts. Those concerned with improving public services for children can be left with the general sense that something should be done to improve public education, but without the tools to meaningfully engage in the policy debate.”

Addressing the complicated, overlapping educational funding formulas is one of the top priorities of the Kirwan commission. While we anxiously await the impending solutions, we continue to work within the confines of the existing formulas. Statewide, 48 percent of funding for our schools comes from the state, with another 48 percent coming from local governments. The federal government provides around 4 percent of funding. Under the existing formula, 76.5 percent of school funding by the state is based on a local wealth factor. This wealth factor is determined by income and property value. Other sources of educational funds are based on student enrollment and the amount of students classified as “at risk.” Harford County’s local wealth factor is average, meaning that we rank 11th out of the 24 counties in the State.

In addition, we have lower amounts of students classified as “at risk,” putting us at 18th amongst the counties. The formula for “at risk” students is currently determined by a ratio regarding free and reduced price meals (29.2 percent), limited English proficiency (1.9 percent), and special education services (13.7 percent). Funding formulas also incorporate student population increases, of which Harford’s student population has remained constant for the past few years. The combination of these factors puts Harford County Public Schools relatively low on the state’s funding priorities. For some comparison, HCPS receives $6,688 of state funding per student (15th) while Baltimore City receives $12,472 per student. In fact, if you factor in all federal, state and local funding formulas, Harford County is ranked at the very bottom of per pupil funding ($13,776).

If this seems overly confusing, you are not alone. This complex and antiquated process often results in cries from community members to increase state educational funding. The state’s rationale for funding is to provide greater assistance for those areas with lower capacity to generate funds at the local level. So, for better or worse, they expect the county government to cover the difference with their taxing authority.

There is some relief on the way though. This year, the state will once again increase funding for our schools. Of the $243.5 million in state aid to Harford County, $218 million will go directly to our schools for fiscal year 2020. This is a $6.5 million increase from last year. The state will also provide $28.5 million to fund teacher retirements which represents a $1.8 million increase from last year. If the Kirwan recommendations pass, there will be up to a $255 million increase in fiscal year 2020, with up to $8.7 million directed to Harford County Public Schools.

Over the next few months, members of the Kirwan commission will be gathering for the purpose of revamping the current educational funding formulas. I along with your other state representatives from Harford County will be addressing that subcommittee to ensure they are aware of the funding needs for our suburban and rural areas. As our schools continue to evolve in the services they provide to our society, our funding needs will continue to change. My hope is that new formulas will provide a comprehensive and balanced funding mechanism. In addition, the new system will need to incorporate oversight to ensure precious funds are being used to maximize student success.

Republican Del. Andrew Cassilly represents District 35B.