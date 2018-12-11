Letter: Thank You For Attending the Future Summit at Harford Community

On November 9, Harford Community College held its first-ever Future Summit. More than 80 representatives from Harford County joined more than 250 HCC employees for an afternoon of thought-provoking discussions on the intersection of technology, pedagogy, and commerce, and worked to identify the biggest challenges facing the County and the College in the 21st century. On behalf of Harford Community College, I want to thank everyone who attended the Future Summit, from leaders in local business and government to impassioned educators and community members. We are inspired by your commitment to the success of Harford County, its people and its institutions.

The Future Summit represents just one element of Harford Community College’s ongoing strategic planning process. The College is working diligently to develop a strategic plan that will meet the needs of our various constituent groups and promote student success both in and out of the classroom. HCC is on a mission to become a true College of the Future: a data-informed, learner-centered institution that can effectively adapt to the ever-changing needs of the community we serve. The College recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, and is dedicated to ensuring our continued growth and success for the next 60 years.

We are actively assembling a diverse array of voices and perspectives from throughout Harford County to guide our strategic planning process. Those who attended the Future Summit will be invited back to campus in the spring to review the College’s draft strategies and help us to craft our new mission and vision statements. We encourage your continued participation in HCC’s evolution and progress. If you are interested in contributing to the College’s strategic planning process, please reach out to our Strategic Planning Committee at strategicplan@harford.edu. Thank you for working alongside Harford Community College to secure the continued prosperity of Harford County.

Dianna G. Phillips, PhD

President, Harford Community College