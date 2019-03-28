Resident: Why are banks cashing stolen checks?

I read with interest Friday’s article regarding thefts from Harford county mailboxes (“Harford residents warned about thefts”; March 22). I agree with taking all of the stated precautions when putting outgoing mail in the box. What I don’t understand is, why are banks cashing these checks for people who (presumably) don’t have accounts there? If I were to go to a bank where I do not have an account and wanted to cash a check, I would be unable to do so. I realize that bank tellers are very busy as it is, but perhaps they could be an effective line of defense against these fraudulent checks being cashed. Thank you.

Theresa Toni

Street