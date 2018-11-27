Saving the butterflies and other creatures [Letter]

Hurrah for Ms. Emmaleigh Dever and her mom for providing existence for the Monarch butterflies (Aegis pp&t, Oct. 12). Such action [brings to mind] a poem I wrote 10 years ago:
Concerned
I saw no butterflies this spring.
Through all my years I have joyed,
to the rhythmic flights and flurries,
of nature’s dandy creatures.
They charged my agility,
as I chased them through the gate.
And tantalized my sight,
with colors pale and bright,
and buffle at my sense of touch.
But I saw no butterflies last spring.
Is man to blame for such a plight?
Of smoke in air without restraint?
Or insect dust tossed in waste?
Or must we toss the blame to nature?
No butterflies last spring.
Could a decade hence bring,
no brids, no beast or fish?
Presumptuous, eh!
No butterflies last spring.
Marcus Stansbury
Havre de Grace