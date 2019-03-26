Resident: Don’t single out Catholics for not attending interfaith event

In the Friday, March 22, Open Forum, Mr. Stilwell condemns Harford Catholic congregations for allegedly not participating in an interfaith event at an Abingdon mosque. The victims and their families and friends of the barbaric massacre perpetrated by that savage animal in New Zealand need our compassion, sympathy, prayers and support. Interfaith gatherings to pray for the victims of such tragedies and for the prevention of such tragedies can foster unity and mitigate divisions among people of faith. They should be encouraged and supported. However, Mr. Stilwell’s singling out Harford Catholics for his condemnation does neither; instead, his bigotry only fosters more division, disunity and antipathy. Mr. Stilwell identified four Christian congregations as participating in the event. That’s it? Only four of the more than 152 Harford County church congregations, temples and synagogues participated? Were all 152 congregations informed of, and invited to, the interfaith event? I saw no notice of the interfaith event in any of our weekly church bulletins in our congregation. Yet, Mr. Stilwell chose to only condemn Catholic congregations, clearly implying that Harford Catholics don’t care about Muslims and have little sympathy for massacres at mosques. Has he no criticism of the other 137 congregations who did not participate in the event? Why does Mr. Stilwell only single out Catholics for his condemnation? Was each of the 11 Catholic congregations Mr. Stilwell condemns informed of, and formally invited to participate? Did every one of them then decline to participate? I ask The Aegis to report on how the 152 congregations in Harford County were informed of, and formally invited to the interfaith event. I’m surprised that The Aegis would publish such an obviously biased, anti-Catholic letter.

Robert Ryczak

Bel Air