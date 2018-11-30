Harford residents should take advantage of Maryland Health Benefits Exchange and get insured [Letter]

Editor:

As Harford County Health Officer, every day I see the costly burden of not having health insurance on our residents. Having health insurance is important for several reasons.

Uninsured people receive less medical care and less timely care, they have worse health outcomes, and lack of insurance is a fiscal burden for them and their families. We are reaching out to make certain that everyone who needs health insurance knows that open enrollment for 2019 Maryland Health Benefits Exchange (MHBE) plans is underway for Harford County residents through December 15, 2018.

Getting a quality health plan that works for your budget is easier than you may think. Last year, nine out of 10 Marylanders who enrolled through the Maryland Health Connection, the State’s official insurance marketplace, got financial help to pay for their plan. And this year, health insurance rates for these plans in Maryland have dropped an average of 13 percent,

If you want to be covered in the New Year, please sign up before the December 15th deadline. If you need help figuring it all out, there is free, local in-person assistance to help you navigate the enrollment process.

You may contact the Harford County Health Department’s health insurance assistance line at 410-942-7999 or explore your options at MarylandHealthConnection.gov, where you can find enrollment help, browse plans, compare coverage and costs, and sign up.

Don’t wait – you only have until December 15th the sign up.

Sincerely,

Russell W. Moy, MD, MPH

Health Officer

