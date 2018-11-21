Harford County is fortunate to have Upper Chesapeake Health serving the community [Letter]

Editor:

As the former Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, I have proudly served the health system and community for over 23 years while conducting business in Harford County since 1987.

My wife Anna and I have always been active community residents and share the opinion of many that great healthcare in our community is an expectation and of critical importance. Because we feel so strongly about the future of quality health care, we established nursing scholarships at both Harford Community College and Cecil College for students to have a chance to embark on this worthy profession. I am so fortunate to have had so many years on the Board of Directors at Upper Chesapeake Health representing the residents of Harford County and I am happy to say that I will continue my support of the organization as a member of the UCH Foundation Board of Directors going forward.

Today, we are fortunate to be part of a community health system supported by excellent, experienced and dedicated physicians, nurses and team members. Investments in state-of-the-art technology used in the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular care and orthopedics in the hands of these skilled practitioners offers the level of diagnostics, intervention and treatment rare for a community hospital. High quality healthcare requires constant vigilance, commitment and determination.

The healthcare industry nationally as well as regionally is changing quickly. Having been at the table for all these years, I have seen firsthand how UCH adjusts to these changes and various challenges. I know for a fact that the leadership teams at Upper Chesapeake and the University of Maryland Medical System are focused on delivering care that is high quality, improves access and coordination between other community providers and uses innovative thinking and technology to advance modern medicine.

I feel we are all very blessed indeed to have Upper Chesapeake Heath as our provider of health care and hope the entire community will do whatever they can to support the organization accordingly.

James Lambdin

President and CEO

Lambdin Development Company

Bel Air

