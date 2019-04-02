HdG Council President: Thanks for the support while fighting cancer

On March 4, I announced at the Havre de Grace City Council meeting that I had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. I had surgery on March 18 and I was informed by the doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital that on the scale of 1 to 5, 5 being the worse in regards to cancer, I was a 6. Bottom line: I dodged a bullet given that cancer had taken full control of my prostate. The good news is they feel it was all contained within my prostate and given my prostate has been removed, I am well on my way to a full recovery with routine monitoring.

I would be remiss if I didn’t take this opportunity to say thank you. The outpouring of support has been humbling and overwhelming. Thank you for your visits, phone calls, emails, cards and most importantly your prayers. My story truly reinforces that the power of prayer does work.

We can never predict the future, but I will say there is still a lot of fight in this “Havre de Grace Warrior.” And I truly, from the bottom of my heart, thank you again for all your support.

Warrior proud — Grace on top!

Dave Glenn

Havre de Grace

The writer is the Havre de Grace City Council President.