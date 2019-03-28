Resident: Guns aren't problem, it's criminals who pull the trigger

I commend Del. Jennings for pointing out what Marylanders never hear from the Liberal Main Stream Media (MSM). It's a shame his comments are hidden in a local paper editorial, they would never be in large print on the front page of a MSM newspaper.

The problem is not the guns, it's the animal pulling the trigger.

The laws being proposed are never about keeping guns from criminals.

Maryland laws make the law-abiding citizen the criminal and the criminals victims.

It's already illegal for a criminal to have a gun, use a gun in a crime and kill people. Let's enforce the laws we have and stop making it difficult for law enforcement to do so.

Expecting criminals to obey gun laws is like expecting law makers to use common sense when it comes to violence with guns. They're all emotion, “We have to do something!” I agree, go after the criminal not the law-abiding citizen. What you have done is not working.

Ed Garono

Havre de Grace