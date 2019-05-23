Glassman: Harford residents have special place in our hearts for fallen heroes

As Memorial Day approaches, I would like to encourage all Harford County citizens to remember those who gave their lives to keep our nation safe and free.

Several events are planned on Monday to commemorate this important holiday. Among them, the Town of Bel Air and American Legion Harford Post 39 will host a wreath-laying ceremony, patriotic music and presentations from 10 a.m. to noon at Shamrock Park located at 39 N. Hickory Ave. The Harford County Veterans Affairs Commission will also be on hand serving light refreshments and reminders to save the date for our Nov. 9 Veterans Resource Fair.

For those who are unable to attend an event, there are many other ways to honor the day. At a family cookout or neighborhood gathering, we can join the national moment of remembrance at 3 p.m. by taking time for silent reflection. We can also talk to our children about the meaning of the day and the sacrifice of our Gold Star families, and we can proudly fly our nation’s flag. Whatever we do, what matters most is that we remember.

As the proud home of Aberdeen Proving Ground and thousands of veterans, Harford County has always had a special place in our hearts for our fallen heroes. I hope you will join me this Memorial Day in making sure they will never be forgotten.

Barry Glassman

Darlington

The writer is the Harford County Executive.