Romancing the Chrome car show in Jarrettsville postponed until April 20

The 8th Annual Romancing the Chrome, the largest car show of its kind in northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic cars and hotrods, has been postponed until next weekend due to forecasted weather.

The car show, originally slated for Saturday, April 13, will now take place April 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field, 3719 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville, across from the Jarrettsville Library.

Romancing the Chrome is family friendly, and admission is free.

Organized by the Harford County Public Library Foundation and Jarrettsville Lions Club and benefiting both organizations, the 8th annual Romancing the Chrome features a children's area, music, vendors, food concessions, a beer garden and more.

"Romancing the Chrome is a great event that brings together the community to admire and enjoy incredible vehicles," Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, said. "The car show offers something for everyone and is popular with folks of all ages, with many families in attendance. We at the library are so grateful for all the hard work done by volunteers from our foundation and the Jarrettsville Lions Club in organizing a super event that helps us celebrate National Library Week."

For sponsorship information, contact Jenny Dombeck at dombeck@hcplonline.org.

Joe Ligo, associate producer/editor of Maryland Public Television's MotorWeek, is the celebrity judge. Also joining the judges is WMAR-2 meteorologist Marcus Walter.

Car show participants will compete for the $500 Best in Show prize plus a Best in Class (first prize) of $75. Awards also will be presented for second and third place in each class.

The car classes are muscle cars (Mopar, Ford, GM); Jeep/truck/SUV pre-1992; Jeep/truck/SUV post-1993; custom (1949-1992); imports/tuners; domestic 1993 and later; foreign 1993 and later; foreign pre-1992; muscle 1993 and later; street rod; historic (pre-1949) and stock (1949-92).

A new addition in 2019 is the People's Choice Award. Romancing the Chrome attendees will vote for their favorite entry, and the winner will receive a trophy.

Pre-registration (through April 8) costs $15 for those vehicles being considered for the People's Choice Award and $20 for those entering the judged competition. Registration the day of the show, April 13 from 7 to 10 a.m., costs $20 for vehicles entering the People's Choice Award category and $25 for the judged competition. Those interested in entering their cars should visit romancingthechrome.org or call Nina Depkin at 410-273-5600 ext. 6514 or email depkinn@hcplonline.org.

The Fourth Annual Hero's Award, in memory of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, will also be presented at the show.

For more information about Romancing the Chrome, visit romancingthechrome.org.

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America's Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. It was also the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.