Trappe Church Road in Harford County will be reopened today, ahead of schedule

The county announced that Trappe Church Road between Route 161 and Poole Road in Darlington will be reopened ahead of schedule today.

Work on this section of road, which was closed on Dec. 10, was expected to take two months, but has been completed, the county said.

Flood damage to the bridge on Trappe Church Road over a tributary to Hollands Branch had to be repaired. Storms in late August led to the conditions that damaged the bridge.

The abutments of the bridge became exposed after the stream bed under the bridge eroded by about six feet, according to a letter sent in December by Harford County government to nearby residents.

The cost to fix the bridge was expected to be about $156,000, which will come from the $2 million in emergency funds requested by Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and approved by the Harford County Council, according to the letter.

If you have questions concerning the road call 410-638-3217 extension 2437.

An online map of all current and planned county road closures can be found here.