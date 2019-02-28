Retired Harford K9 officer Bruno dies at 14

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has lost another member of its K9 unit family.

Retired K9 Bruno died Monday night at the age of 14, the sheriff’s office said Thursday. Bruno was assigned to Patrol, and was the K9 Partner of Senior Depuy John "Marty" Hoppa. Bruno served from 2006-2013.

Less than a month ago, Feb. 3, the sheriff’s office announced that retired K9 officer Ginger died at the age of 11. Ginger served from 2008 to 2014.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ginger was the first K9 assigned to the Harford County Narcotics Task Force and “helped get a lot of drugs off Harford County streets.”

The Havre de Grace police department lost one of its K9 officers on Jan. 18. Beny, 11, had served more than 10 years with the department when he died.

“K-9 Beny was responsible for many arrests and for helping to place many criminals behind bars,” according to Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin.