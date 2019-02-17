Country singer Sam Grow will perform two shows to benefit Harford Farm Bureau

Country music singer Sam Grow will perform two concerts this weekend to help raise money for the Harford County Farm Bureau.

On Friday, he’s playing a concert for 700 people at Jarrettsville Gardens (at Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company). General tickets are $25; the $50 VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet with Grow, are sold out. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. with an opening act. For information, email mullhausenp@gmail.com.

Grow will be playing at a sold-out bull roast on Saturday with special guest Amber Delacruz.

“Country star Sam Grow is coming from Nashville to help the farming community,” concert chairperson Paige Mullhausen said. “He has been amazing in supporting the farmers.”

Grow, from Mechanicsville, played the Maryland State Barbecue Bash in Bel Air in 2017. He recently released two new singles, “History” and “Boots.”

This is the second year the bull roast will benefit the Farm Bureau.

“It’s an amazing way to pull together to do something for the farmers,” Mulhausen said.

With all the rain, last year wasn’t a great one for Harford’s farmers, she said.

“We’re going to celebrate farmers, all we do, and celebrate 2019 as a better farming year,” Mulhausen said.

Mulhausen said the Farm Bureau is a watchdog for the farming community.

“They look out for the smaller farms, they look out for the larger farms,” she said. “Without them, we wouldn’t have a voice, a platform in order to farm.”

Her husband, Brian, is a third-generation farmer. With his father, John, they raise Angus on their grain farm, Prospect Hill Farm in Street.

Farming is a dying industry, Mulhausen said.

“The government is making it so hard, the next generation doesn’t want to pick it up,” she said. “It shouldn’t be so difficult to do something to important. It’s a fight for us to provide for you.”