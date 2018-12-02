Nominees sought for Harford County historic preservation awards

Nominations are being accepted for next year’s edition of the Harford County Historic Preservation Awards, presented by the county’s Historic Preservation Commission and the Department of Planning and Zoning.

The deadline for nominees is Jan. 18, and the awards are presented in May.

Nominees can be submitted among several categories: Preservation Project for a specific restoration or preservation effort; Local Government for projects involving area municipalities or agencies, the Preservationist Honor award for individuals, museums, community groups or businesses; and Special Preservation awards recognizing publications, exhibits, workshops or other advocacy efforts.

Examples of award winners in the past include honors in 2017 for Campaign 42, a project that documented African American History in Harford County; a 2016 award for Baltimore and Harford counties for the rehab project on the historic Jericho Covered Bridge; and an award in 2015 for the Historical Society of Harford County for its efforts to preserve and relocate the historic Aberdeen B&O Train Station.

Nomination forms for this year are available on the county website at harfordcountymd.gov/2420/Historic-Preservation-Awards. For details, contact Caitlin Merritt in the Department of Planning and Zoning at 410-638-3103, Ext. 1385.

— Jim Joyner