Havre de Grace police investigating after death of 2-year-old girl ruled a homicide

A 2-year-old Havre de Grace girl died Friday, four days after being taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest with signs of injuries, Havre de Grace police said.

City police responded to the 600 block of Green St. on Jan. 7 for a 2-year-old girl — later identified as Aubrey Hickman — who was in cardiac arrest, according to a news release from the Havre de Grace Police Department.

Havre de Grace police, the Susquehanna Hose Company, the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps and the Aberdeen Fire Department responded and began providing medical support, according to the release.

Aubrey was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center emergency department because of the seriousness of her condition, police said.

Havre de Grace officers, who noticed signs of injury on the child while rendering aid, contacted Havre de Grace criminal investigations. Officers began an investigation into possible child abuse, according to the release.

Detectives were notified Friday that Aubrey had died at the hospital. Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Havre de Grace detectives are investigating.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Havre de Grace Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 410-939-2121.