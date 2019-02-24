Wind advisory issued for Harford County with temperatures cooler than expected

The forecast for today in Harford County is calling for lower temperatures than predicted and high winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory for northwest Harford County and northern Baltimore County from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. today and then a high wind warning from 4 a.m. until about 1 p.m. Monday.

The high temperature today is expected to be about 57 degrees, almost 10 degrees lower than predicted at the start of the weekend by the weather service. Rain was expected to end before 1 p.m.

A wind advisory means that winds of 50 to 55 mph are expected, making driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, according to the weather service. A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring with sustained speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more.

After a chance of rain and fog this morning, it should become cloudy and gradually mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-50s. It will become mostly clear tonight with a low around 31.

Monday should be sunny with a high near 40, but with the high winds. It will drop into the mid-20s Monday night. The winds should die down and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 38, according to the weather service.