Harford County executive to host virtual town hall meeting on 2020 budget

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will host his fifth virtual town hall meeting in January to hear from residents about priorities for the next county budget.

Residents have a bevy of options to send their budget priorities — social media, email, U.S. Mail and relayed messages from callers to a dedicated phone line. The Jan. 24 meeting will also include live testimony from those in attendance, according to a news release.

The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Darlington Hall, room 202, at Harford Community College in Bel Air. The event will also stream live on the county website.

“I know that families are busy in the evening and it’s not always practical to go out to a public meeting,” Glassman said in the news release. “Our award-winning virtual town hall format lets citizens share their county budget priorities when it’s convenient for them, and hear what others have to say, all without leaving home. We also welcome attendees to the live event. Our goal is an efficient and transparent process that makes it easy to get involved.”

Contact information for the virtual session includes:

Email: iGovHarford@harfordcountymd.gov

Facebook: Harford County’s Virtual Town Hall

Twitter: @iGovHarford

U.S. Mail: Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, 220 S. Main St., Bel Air, Md. 21014

Phone: 443-412-2700 (dedicated phone line activated only during the live event)

The virtual town hall meeting will begin with a brief review of the budget process. By law, the county executive proposes a budget each April for the upcoming fiscal year that begins on July 1. The proposal, which is based on revenue projections, is subject to final approval by the Harford County Council.

Once Glassman sets funding levels, the council may not add funding to any area except for the public school system. If the council adds funding for the schools, it can only add up to the amount requested by the school board, and only by taking those funds from another area of the county budget or by raising revenue, the news release said.

For more information about the county budget, click here.