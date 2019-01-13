Harford County schools to open two hours late Monday morning

Harford County Public Schools and its offices will open two hours late Monday morning because of the expected conditions overnight, school officials announced Sunday.

John Carroll School in Bel Air will also open two hours late on Monday.

There will be no morning pre-K at Harford County schools and first shift custodians are to report on time, according to the school district.

School officials said they will re-evaluate in the morning.

The school system canceled its activities and any activities planned at Harford County schools on Sunday because of the snowstorm.

Four to five inches of snow blanketed the Baltimore area this weekend — and another one to five inches more could fall before Monday morning, according to the forecast.

Areas south and east of Baltimore were hit harder by the storm. The National Weather Service extended its winter storm warning until midnight for Southern Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, advising the public of “very hazardous or impossible” driving conditions.

Anne Arundel County schools will be closed on Monday.

The rest of the Baltimore area, including Harford County, is under a winter weather advisory through Sunday evening.

The Baltimore Sun contributed to this article.