Officials: Harford detention center inmate, 56, dies after hanging himself in his cell

A 56-year-old inmate at the Harford County Detention Center died Wednesday after hanging himself in his cell, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Corrections deputies found the inmate, Tommy Wayne Pardew Sr., from Havre de Grace, unresponsive in his cell around 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, with his clothing wrapped around his neck.

Deputies immediately called for detention center medical staff and available deputies to respond and assist with life-saving efforts. Medical staff initiated CPR and applied an AED with no success, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded and continued life-saving efforts without success. Pardew was pronounced deceased at 1:51 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are investigating. Investigators with the Forensic Services Unit also responded to document the scene and collect evidence.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified and responded to transport the body for an autopsy.

Pardew was brought into the detention center on April 25 for allegedly violating his probation on drinking and driving charges.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

On April 10, a 30-year-old detention center inmate died after hanging himself in his cell, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Marlyn William Barnes, from Gwynn Oak, had been brought to the detention center on charges of first- and second-degree assault and violation of a protective order. He was found in his cell that afternoon with a sheet around his neck.