Crash in northbound lanes of I-95 on Tydings Bridge causes backups for miles

A 4.5-mile backup has been reported on Interstate 95 north at the Tydings Bridge between Harford and Cecil counties after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to state transportation officials.

All three northbound lanes had been closed after a crash involving nine vehicles was reported shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Maryland Transportation Authority, but the right lane was reopened at about noon. All three lanes were reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m.

All southbound lanes remained open.

No information was immediately available relating to possible injuries.