Harford County woman, 20, killed in single-vehicle crash in Pylesville

A 20-year-old Harford County woman was killed Friday when the car she was driving went off a road in Pylesville and struck a tree, the Maryland State Police said.

Police identified the driver as Danielle Nicole Brindle of Pylesville. They said she was driving a blue 2016 Ford Fusion southbound on the 3100 block of Whiteford Road shortly after noon when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Police said Brindle was not wearing a seatbelt, and that they believe speed was a factor of the crash. Whiteford Road, MD-136, was closed in both directions for about four hours, police said.

