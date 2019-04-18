SSO, Harford Choral Society bring Mozart's 'heavenly' music to life to benefit Kaufman Cancer Center

Musicians from the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra and the Harford Choral Society will perform Mozart’s heavenly music April 28 at 3 p.m.

“While in Salzburg, Austria, my wife Carol and I heard the duet ‘Sull’aria’ from Mozart’s Opera, Marriage of Figaro. It was magnificent. It appeared to be heaven-inspired,” concert organizer Andrew Nowakowski said.

As a teenager, Nowakowski studied Mozart’s 4th Violin Concerto and at medical school, he played his Violin Sonatas with his best friend and pianist, Dr. Martin Fechner. Later, as part of the DiCarlo String Quartet with Manfred Reek, Edna Rainey and Sheldon Lentz, he learned more of Mozart’s Chamber Music repertoire.

At the 3 p.m. concert at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 1200 Churchville Road in Bel Air, guest sopranos Noreen DiGeorgio and Betsy Saik will sing the “Sull’aria” and soprano Katie Stout and the Harford Choral Society will sing “Laudate Dominum” with Chamber Orchestra accompaniment.

Violist Viktor Khodyko will play Johann Nepomuk Hummel’s “Fantasie,” based on an aria from the Opera Don Giovanni. Khodyko is from the German Radio Philharmonic Viola section. Guest pianist Chris Dillon will complete the program with Chopin’s 4th Ballade.

The concert is free and is a fundraiser to support Cancer Life Net at the Kaufman Cancer Center.

“Mozart’s burial location is unknown,” Nowakowski said. “I know where to find him — heaven.”