DAVID ANDERSON | AEGIS STAFF / Batlimore Sun

Brianna Gryce, a mobile phlebotomist with the American Red Cross, cleans the arm of Paul Girouard, of Bel Air, after he donated blood Thursday during the fifth "Team Carolyn" blood drive. The blood drive, which honors Carolyn Lynch's fight against leukemia, was held at the Bel Air Armory.