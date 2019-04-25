Port Deposit: River Sweep in multiple locations this Saturday

The 19th Annual River Sweep to celebrate Earth Day is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Register at www.upperbaytrails.com and plan to meet at Marina Park in Port Deposit, or at Exelon Trail at Octoraro Creek or Conowingo Creek Boat Launch in Conowingo. Help clean up the shoreline of the Susquehanna River and its local tributaries.

The Cecil Cycle Relay will cruise through town on Saturday with a stop for water re-fueling at the Bainbridge Museum between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

May Evans of Darlington celebrated her April 15 birthday with her Water Witch Fire Company auxiliary sisters at their last meeting. A very happy birthday is wished to Lawson Narvell, Theodore Road, as he celebrated his 90th on April 18. Joe Evans of Darlington blew out his birthday candles on April 19. Leo Bitner, Sr. and Walter Hipkins both of Conowingo and Georgia Galicki of Perryville all celebrated on April 20. John Barr and Cory Mutter added years to their ages on April 24. My friend Adele Purdie will enjoy birthday greetings today, April 26.

Happy anniversary to Karen and Jun Carag of Rising Sun as they celebrated on April 26 with their family and friends.

American Legion Post 194 at 336 E. Main St. in Rising Sun offers music in the lounge area on Friday nights from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. The band “Day Tripper” will play Friday, April 26. DJ “Kruisin Karaoke” will provide music on May 3. The last “Friday Night Dinner” will be served by the Auxiliary to Post 194 on May 3.

The Perryville Lions Club is celebrating 75 Years of Service. To commemorate this occasion, the group will sponsor an open house Saturday at the Principio UMC Church House, 1511 Principio Furnace Road, Perryville. All are invited to attend and refreshments will be served.

“Family Day at the Farm” at Rolling Hills Ranch is set for the first Sunday in May from 1 to 5 p.m. On May 5, look for games, a bounce house, activities and prizes, food, pony rides, live music, and equestrian demonstrations. Freedom Hills at Rolling Hills Ranch is located at 33 Rolling Hills Ranch Lane, off Rock Run Road, Port Deposit. Call 410-378-3817 for information.

A “Men and Ladies” bingo will be held at the North East Fire Hall, 210 S. Mauldin Ave., in North East on May 5. Doors will open at 2 p.m., early bird game at 2:45 p.m. and the regular games will start at 3 p.m. Prizes will be Home Depot and Lowes gift cards plus designer bags. Call Ruth at 302-528-8366 for info.

The annual basket and bag bingo held each Mother’s Day weekend at Good Shepherd School to benefit the American Cancer Society has been moved from May 11 to May 10 to avoid a scheduling glitch. Doors will open that Friday evening at 6 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. This bingo is sponsored by the “Bethany’s Angels” Relay for Life Team. Cost is $15 per person with extra cards, raffles and refreshments available for separate purchase. Call Anne at 410-378-3338 for info.

Update: The Port Deposit VFW Post 8185 postponed their annual spring car show to May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the post home located at 520 Susquehanna River Road. Enjoy food and raffles plus lots of door prizes. Proceeds benefit our veterans. Call 410-642-2847 for info or directions.

The Water Witch Fire Company will sponsor a “Beef and Beer” event at the VFW Post 8185 located at 520 Susquehanna River Road on May 18 from 6 to 11 p.m. Music will be provided by The Dave Mark Band. Tickets are on sale now at $30 per person in advance or $35 at the door. Call 443-877-8070 for info. All proceeds will benefit the Water Witch Fire Company.