Port Deposit: Water Witch members gathered for annual awards banquet

Members of the Water Witch Fire Company, EMS Unit, Fire Police and Ladies Auxiliary gathered at the VFW Post 8185 on April 13 for their Annual Awards Banquet.

Service awards were given by Auxiliary Stephanie Gibson including a 60-year pin to Marie Tennis and a 50-year pin to Anne Gibson. The “President’s Award” was given to Jason Gibson while the “Fire Chief’s Award” was presented to Brad Snyder and Zach Ewing. Andrew Bannon Sr. was named “Firefighter of the Year” and Josh Romero was given the “Michael O. Love Award.” The “EMS Provider of the Year” was Miguel Hernandez and the “EMS Chief’s Award” was presented to Verna Blakley and Dallas Kline.

On hand for the presentations were Rod Heinz from the State of Maryland; Al Miller, George Patchell, and Jackie Gregory from the Cecil County Council; and Bob Kuhs from the Port Deposit Town Council. Chaplain Paula Honda conducted a short memorial service for Bill Dill, Harvey Cunningham, Maggie Jackson and Mary Krauss — all lost in 2018.

Honored guests, Diane and Jack Conrad and David and Linda Read — from Tome’s Landing Marina — were thanked with a trophy and plaque for their years of support of the fire company. The Conrads continued their kindness to the WWFC by making donations to both the fire company and to the ladies auxiliary.

Best of birthday wishes are sent out to Norma Sarason on April 12, to O’Shea Bright on April 13 and to Chisa Jenkins on April 14. Our grandson, Gabriel, and friends Diane Tennis Crabbe, Donna White and May Evans enjoyed birthday wishes on April 15. Susan Hasson and Sharon Miller celebrated on April 18.

Congratulations to Patsy and Jim Bennett, Tome Hwy., as they celebrated their wedding anniversary on April 19.

American Legion Post 194 at 336 E. Main St. in Rising Sun offers music in the lounge area on Friday nights. DJ “Kruisin Karaoke” will provide music tonight from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. The band “Day Tripper” will play next Friday, April 26.

The Port Deposit VFW Post 8185 will sponsor their annual Spring Car Show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the post home, located at 520 Susquehanna River Road. Enjoy food and raffles plus lots of door prizes. Proceeds benefit our veterans. Call 410-642-2847 for info or directions.

All are welcome to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the upstairs board room of the Paw Paw Building at 98 N. Main St. Heritage President Allen Mallet will welcome new members and current members may pay their dues of $20 at the meeting. After the short business meeting and election of officers, attendees will enjoy music, a raffle drawing and refreshments.

The Perryville Lions Club is celebrating 75 years of service! To commemorate this occasion, the group will sponsor an open house on Saturday at the Principio UMC Church House, 1511 Principio Furnace Road, Perryville. All are invited to attend and refreshments will be served.

Renee Dixon announces “Family Day at the Farm” at Rolling Hills Ranch is set for the first Sunday in May from 1 to 5 p.m. On May 5, look for games, a Bounce House, activities and prizes, food, pony rides, live music, and equestrian demonstrations. Freedom Hills at Rolling Hills Ranch is located at 33 Rolling Hills Ranch Lane, off Rock Run Road, Port Deposit.

Have a Happy Easter!