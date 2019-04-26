Perryville: Farmers market season begins next week

Please celebrate with those friends having an April birthdays: April 26 – Jon Friedman, Karen Gardner, Norman May; April 27 – Fred Zellman II, Judy Birckhead; April 28 – Brenda Acliff, Lou Ward, Kit Harris, Linda Jensen; April 29 – Ruth Ann Andrews, Erika Quesenbery Sturgill, Tara Jafari Nordby, Kay Bond; April 30 – Frank McClintock, Susan Tucker; May 1 – Nellie Goad, Earl Chaney; May 2 – Hanna Miller, Steve Hill, Ryan Wenrich, Carolyn Reel; May 3 – Jackson Martin, Millie Wilson, Denny Funk, Daniel Simmons, Henry Wakefield. Belated birthday wishes to Gabriel Craig Bierly, grandson of the Port Deposit columnist Joanne Bierly who celebrated back on April 15.

Anniversary wishes are extended to: April 27 – John and Linda Jensen; May 1 – Tracy and Marta Sommer. Belated anniversary wishes to Jeff and Kathy Foland on their 36th wedding anniversary on April 16.

Congratulations to Barry and Linda Slider on the birth of their great-grandson Samuel Austin Wolf born on April 16.

Saturday is the big day. Perryville Lions Club 75th Anniversary Open House will be held on April 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Principio United Methodist Church House, located at 1511 Principio Furnace Road (Route 7), refreshments will be served.

Last Saturday, April 20, over 100 volunteers from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aberdeen coordinated, cooked and delivered approximately 475 Easter meals to many Aberdeen and Havre de Grace residents.

Congratulations to Isa Phillips, daughter of Doug and Dina Phillips on making Honor Roll at Bay View Elementary. Isa is the grand-daughter of Joanne and Jim Roland. Congratulations to the Waller boys for again making the distinguished honor roll

The Perryville Farmers Markets kicks off the 2019 season May 3, with a special performance from Trevor Biggers of the Susquehanna Floods. Come on out and enjoy some music while shopping at the market. The market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday.

The Community Fire Company of Perryville will hold a Shrimp Feast on May 4 (sorry about the typo last week!) from 4 to 8 p.m. Menu consists of steamed shrimp, pit beef and turkey, hot dogs and sauerkraut, potato salad, green table, draft beer, soda. A cash bar will be available. Games of chance will be available. Cost is $30. Note only 350 tickets will be sold, all in advance.Tickets for an Orioles raffle basket will be sold for $5 Call 443-907-947, 443-758-4159, 443-907-7162 or 443-783-3439 for tickets.

Congratulations to Renee Hartmann and Morgan Teefy who were awarded a Girl Scout Gold Award. This is the highest award given by the Girl Scout program.’

Congratulations to Kristin Slawikowski on receiving her 10-year service award at Mariner Finance.

On April 26, a Designer Purse Bingo will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen, to benefit the Maryland Tri-County Chapter – Federally Employed Women scholarship fund. Cost is $18 for presale tickets, $20 at the door, $5 extra packets. Doors open at 6 p.m., early bird bingo at 6:50 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. Call Brenda Conjour at 410-273-7332 or Linda Patrick at 410-652-8595.

There will be a Charlie Zahm and Friends concert May 10 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. This will be a Mother’s Day concert and a tribute to John Denver. Call for time at 410-272-3111. Cost is $10 and children under 16 are free.

The North East Fire Company, 210 S. Mauldin Ave., will host a cash bingo to benefit its Ladies Auxiliary on April 28. Doors open at 2 p.m. with early bird bingo at 2:45 and bingo starting at 3 p.m. Cost is $20 for ticket presales, $25 at the door and $5 extra packets. Includes six cards for each of the 20 games, and one jackpot card. Call Ruth Gonce at 302-528-8366 for information/tickets. Food and beverage available.

Condolences are extended to Susan Wakefield on the passing of her Mother Frances Wassum

Get well wishes and thinking of you wishes are extended to Louise Fagan, Betty Fayer, Betty Knell, Helen Wood-Bagley, Margaret Waldron, Merle McLaughlin, Evelyn Kerns, Beverly and Lawson Narvell, Frances Riale, Doris Orr, Betty McFadden, Diane and Ross Allen, Dottie Gregg, Chuck Gregg, Becky Gjerdahl, Marianne and Tom Pryer, Ethel Dill, Whitey and Peggy Tout, Jean Penley, Jim Penley, Cliff Voris, Audrey Sauerhammer, Ben Caldwell, Frankie Garland, Jenny Keen, Ernie Birckhead, Jeannette Hastings, Connie Buck, Debbie Raynovich, Rev. Al Yuninger, Pastor Neale and Janet Wirtanen, Kit Harris, Glenn and Ann Beichler, Sylvia Miller, Pat Roberts, Paul Barton, Sandy Campbell, Pam Coakley, Nancy Morlok, Dave Morlock, Edith Goldsmith, Carol Speed, Walt and Mary Mitchell, Carol Weir, Rose Hunsicker, George Hiob, Nelson Noble, Nan Miller, Libby Richardson, Curtis Diering, Joe McGrillis, Liam Culp, Linda Sapp, Stacy Reynolds, Dan Ellis, Randy Combs, Shirley Combs, Sissy and Ted Layne.