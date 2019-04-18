Perryville: RSVP now for fire company's shrimp feast May 3

Please celebrate with those friends having an April birthdays: April 19 — Rev. Lisa Watson-Hill, Francis Guns Sr.; April 20 – Rev, Michael Caldwell; April 21 – Sam Marderness; April 22 – Shelley Hornberger, Gary Martin; April 24 – Anne Bradford, Virginia Phillips, Dave Morlok, Carolyn Markley; April 25 – John Ford, Lindsay Crawford; April 26 – Jon Friedman, Karen Gardner, Norman May.

Anniversary wishes are extended to: April 20 – Edsal and Ellen Crouse; April 21 – Lee and Joyce Turner (58 years); April 25 – Joe and Carol Rice.

Perryville Lions Club 75th Anniversary Open House will be held on April 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Principio United Methodist Church House, located at 1511 Principio Furnace Road (Route 7), refreshments will be served. The Club was chartered April 28, 1944. Congratulations to the Perryville Lions Club on this wonderful accomplishment.

The Grand Chapter of Maryland Order of the Eastern Star held their annual Palm Sunday Vesper Services at Bonnie Blink – Maryland Masonic Home of the Grand Lodge of Maryland this past Sunday. Several members from Havre de Grace Chapter No. 27 attended services. Sister Nancy Natkin, Grand Organist provided the music and accompanied the Grand Chapter Choir in a beautiful song “Were You There.” The Grand Chapter Choir was led by Brother Lynn Newman. The guest minister was the Rev. Deborah Rounds.

Join the BSA Scouts for Archery Day for kids ages 11-17 at Camp Rodney, 400 Rodney Scout Road, North East. Have fun learning archery on a certified range and learn about Scouts BSA including our new girl troops. The cost is free. Email mclausing@delmarvacouncil.org for more information or to RSVP.

The Perryville Farmers Markets kicks off the 2019 season May 3, with a special performance from Trevor Biggers of the Susquehanna Floods. Come on out and enjoy some music while shopping at the market. The market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday.

The Community Fire Company of Perryville will hold a Shrimp Feast on Saturday, May 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. Menu consists of steamed shrimp, pit beef and turkey, hot dogs and sauerkraut, potato salad, green table, draft beer, soda. A cash bar will be available. Games of chance will be available. Cost is $30. Note only 350 tickets will be sold, all in advance. No tickets available at the door. Contact John Jones at 443-907-947; Sam Anderson at 443-758-4159 or Mark Fayer Sr. at 443-907-7162 by Sunday.

On April 26, a Designer Purse Bingo will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen, to benefit the Maryland Tri-County Chapter – Federally Employed Women scholarship fund. Cost is $18 for presale tickets, $20 at the door, $5 extra packets. Doors open at 6 p.m., early bird bingo at 6:50 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. Call Brenda Conjour at 410-273-7332 or Linda Patrick at 410-652-8595.

The North East Fire Company, 210 S. Mauldin Ave., will host a cash bingo to benefit its Ladies Auxiliary on April 28. Doors open at 2 p.m. with early bird bingo at 2:45 and bingo starting at 3 p.m. Cost is $20 for ticket presales, $25 at the door and $5 extra packets. Includes six cards for each of the 20 games, and one jackpot card. Call Ruth Gonce at 302-528-8366 for information/tickets. Food and beverage available.

Condolences are extended to Dennis Bolen Jr on the passing of his beloved wife Ann Marie.

Get well wishes and thinking of you wishes are extended to Louise Fagan, Betty Fayer, Betty Knell, Helen Wood-Bagley, Margaret Waldron, Merle McLaughlin, Evelyn Kerns, Beverly and Lawson Narvell, Frances Riale, Doris Orr, Betty McFadden, Diane Allen, Ross Allen, Becky Gjerdahl, Marianne and Tom Pryer, Ethel Dill, Whitey and Peggy Tout, Jean Penley, Jim Penley, Cliff Voris, Audrey Sauerhammer, Ben Caldwell, Frankie Garland, Ernie Birckhead, Jeannette Hastings, Connie Buck, Rev. Al Yuninger, Pastor Neale and Janet Wirtanen, Kit Harris, Glenn and Ann Beichler, Sylvia Miller, Pat Roberts, Paul Barton, Sandy Campbell, Pam Coakley, Nancy Morlok, Dave Morlock, Edith Goldsmith, Carol Speed, Walt and Mary Mitchell, Carol Weir, Rose Hunsicker, George Hiob, Nelson Noble, Nan Miller, Libby Richardson, Curtis Diering, Diane McGrillis, Nancy Bolen, Linda Sapp, Stacy Reynolds, Dan Ellis, Randy Combs, Shirley Combs, Sissy and Ted Layne.

Happy Easter Perryville!