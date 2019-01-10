1 dead, 1 injured in Harford County house fire

One person died and another was injured in an overnight house fire in northern Harford County early Thursday.

A fire swept through a home in the 4000 block of Prospect Mill Road in Whiteford just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Rich Gardiner, a spokesman for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association, confirmed.

The fire killed one person, and another was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The identities of the victims were not immediately available.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire.

This story will be updated.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan