Baltimore Sun’s BEST Party is less than one week away! Get your tickets today.
News Maryland Harford County The Aegis

Multiple people injured in crash at Tydings Bridge

Colin Campbell
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Privacy Policy

Multiple people were injured in a crash on the Tydings Bridge between Cecil and Harford counties Sunday, the Susquehanna Hose Company tweeted.

Emergency medical services evaluated those injured at the scene, and none of their injuries were life-threatening in the crash, which happened on Interstate 95 North at the bridge, according to the hose company.

One of the involved vehicles was towing a trailer with a DeLorean inside — the car popularized by the “Back to the Future” film series.

“The flux capacitor was not damaged in the collision,” the hose company joked on Twitter.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6

Copyright © 2019, The Aegis, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
55°