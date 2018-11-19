Trash truck crashes into house in Abingdon

A garbage truck crashed into a house in Abingdon on Monday morning, according to the Abingdon Fire Company.

The truck veered off the road and collided with a house on the 700 block of Royal Mile Drive in the Monmouth Meadows neighborhood.

The driver of the trash truck was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Abingdon Fire Co. spokesman Chief Jeremy Drehmer said. Another person aboard the truck was not injured, and no residents were home at the time of the collision.

Crews from the Abingdon and Bel Air fire companies were on the scene, and Harford Technical Rescue workers and the Harford County Hazmat Response Team were there to assist with removing the truck from the house, Drehmer said. Drehmer expected it would take several hours to extract the truck.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the accident.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan