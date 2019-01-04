Police arrest man who allegedly ordered daughter to steal package off Harford County porch

Police have arrested a man who allegedly directed his daughter to steal a package off a Bel Air porch in late November, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gary Martin Smith, 46, was arrested on multiple theft charges, online court records show.

His arrest came more than a month after a security camera in the 400 block of Inez Court in Bel Air captured footage of a young girl removing a package from a porch.

The package was taken Nov. 30, and Harford County Sheriff issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest in late December.

Baltimore County Police served the warrant on Tuesday, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and Smith was taken to the Harford County Detention Center. He is being held pending a bail review hearing.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Erika Butler contributed to this article.

